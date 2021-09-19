Saturday, September 18th, 2021 the Truth and Service Classic was launched. So of course it was only right that the Vice President of the Untied States and Howard Alumna, Kamala Harris bless the Classic by administrating the first coin toss.
This year’s game was the 96th meeting between the two HUs; Howard University and Hampton University but it’s the first with the new name, “Truth and Service Classic.” It was also the first football match ever held at the brand-new soccer stadium, Audi Field, located in Southwest, Washington, D.C.
Secure The Bag! Kamala Harris Helps Get Millions For HBCUs
Vice President Kamala Harris surprised the students and fellow alumni as she walked on the field to a standing ovation. Despite VP Harris winning the coin toss for her HBCU, the game did end in a loss for Howard with a final score of 48 Hampton to Howard’s 32. Scroll below for a video and photos from the game…
Related: Howard University Unveils Student Debt Cancellation Initiative
Related: Stephen Curry Talks Howard University’s Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic
Related: Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman
Related: Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs
Vice President Kamala Harris Surprises The Real HU At The Inaugural Truth And Service Classic [Photos] was originally published on mymajicdc.com
1. US Vice President Kamala Harris with Howard University President Wayne A. I. FrederickSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she walks on the field for Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
2. US Vice President Kamala Harris With Howard Football PlayersSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris participates in the coin toss at the opening of the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
3. US Vice President Kamala Harris With Howard Football PlayersSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris participates in the coin toss at the opening of the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
4. US Vice President Kamala Harris tosses the coinSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris tosses the coin for the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
5. US Vice President Kamala Harris Tosses The CoinSource:Getty
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, flips a coin ahead of the Howard University and Hampton University football game at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The two teams, both HBCUs are playing the first-ever Truth and Service Classic game hosted in partnership with Events DC. Photographer: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
6. US Vice President Kamala HarrisSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris participates in the coin toss at the opening of the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
7. US Vice President Kamala Harris Applauds After Tossing The CoinSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris applauds after tossing the coin for the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
8. US Vice President Kamala Harris Applauds After Tossing The CoinSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris participates in the coin toss at the opening of the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
9. US Vice President Kamala Harris Applauds After Tossing The CoinSource:Getty
US Vice President Kamala Harris applauds after the coin toss at the opening of the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)