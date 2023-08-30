Victoria Monét is so deep in her bag like a grandma with a peppermint. The singer and songwriter’s new album Jaguar II dropped and the rising star celebrated with a star-studded album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones Tequila. Check out photos from the event and see who showed up to support Monét inside.
Last Friday (Aug. 25), Monét celebrated the release of her second album Jaguar II. The leading single, “On My Mama,” has created quite the stir online. With a Sean Bankhead choreographed music video, Y2K aesthetics and pop culture references galore, the visual and song appears to be the perfect stage to kick off her album rollout.
Many celebrities filed in at La Mesa in Los Angeles with Tres Generaciones Tequila in hand to celebrate Monét’s epic release. The star-studded list of guests came out to honor Victoria included Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, Shenseea, JoJo, Lucky Daye, Quinta Brunson, Ella Mai, Smino, Tank and more. Guests enjoyed Tres Generaciones cocktails and beats by DJ Fanny Mae.
Victoria is just getting started with the debut of her second album Jaguar II. Fans have enjoyed getting to know the soon to be mega superstar. As she continues to release more new music, Monét also brings fans along with her on her journey through motherhood. She occasionally releases social media videos of her, her partner and their baby girl Hazel.
Let the Victoria Monét fan club commence!
Check out photos from her album release party below:
Victoria Monét Celebrates Album Release With Star-Studded Party [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release PartySource:Getty
2. Victoria Monét & Cardi BSource:Getty
3. All SmilesSource:Getty
4. Quinta Brunson Stepped OutSource:Getty
5. The Fabulous Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
6. Gang’s All HereSource:Getty
7. Smino With The Night’s Sponsor Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
8. The Vibes Were ImmaculateSource:Getty
9. GirlsssSource:Getty
10. Yes Ma’amSource:Getty
11. Jonica Booth Stopped BySource:Getty
12. Lucky Daye Celebrating With MonétSource:Getty
13. Pour It UpSource:Getty
14. Tank Had To SupportSource:Getty
15. Tank & JoJoSource:Getty
16. More From LuckySource:Getty
17. Everyone Came OutSource:Getty
18. Showing Love & LooksSource:Getty
19. Leon Thomas III Posed For The CameraSource:Getty
20. More From The GirlsssSource:Getty
21. GorgeousSource:Getty
22. FinSource:Getty
23. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Kelly Rowland attends Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
24. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Destin Conrad attends Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
25. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Ella Mai and Alex Vaughn attend Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
26. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Ella Mai attends Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
27. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Alex Vaughn attends Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
28. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Shenseea attends Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
29. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Khadi Don attends Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
30. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres GeneracionesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Victoria Monét attends Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
