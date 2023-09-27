Listen Live
Everyone’s A Mathematician: Viral ‘Girl Math’ TikTok Trend Has Evolved Into Equations Across Social Media

Published on September 27, 2023

The “girl math” TikTok trend has evolved into full on equations across social media. The phrase that became an obscure financial measurement has now turned added other genders and roles into the mix with phrases like “boy math,” “black math” and “black mom math.” Check out a round up of our favorite trending “math” tweets inside.

“Girl math” is social media users way of rationalizing their spending habits with unusual logic.  One social media user defined it as “the recognition that time, convenience and money are interchangeable currencies.”

A great example of “girl math” would be ordering a salad and fries because the veggies cancels out the carbs.

The trend has continued its viral streak for a month, and now countless users are adding their unique twist on the discourse.

What started out as a fun way for women to discuss their ridiculous spending habits on social media has now turned into a way for people to get their jokes off about women’s financial decisions. The jokes on them though, because it’s spiraled into other categories where women are flipping the narrative with their hilarious takes on “boy math.”

Naturally, “boy math” turned into “bi- math,” and the LGBTQ+ community chimed in with their takes on the matter. Meanwhile, race had to hop into the conversation with “White math” and “Black math” also taking over our timelines.

Whether or not the discussion is healthy is up for social media users to decide, but it has opened up a much needed conversation surrounding finances. The “math” trend highlights a new reflection amongst Gen Z-ers that money is simply a human construct used to classify us within society.

What are your thoughts on the latest social media trend? Comment below.

Check out a round up of our favorite “math” tweets below:

Everyone’s A Mathematician: Viral ‘Girl Math’ TikTok Trend Has Evolved Into Equations Across Social Media  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Girl Math

Source:kneeraww

2. Classic Suga Free Math

Source:WhatUpJT_

3. Black Math

Source:thatgirlbamz

4. Black Mom Math FTW

Source:SoAlmondie

5. Calculating That Paycheck

Source:TheLexGabrielle

6. We’ve All Done It

Source:JRtheWriter

7. Universal Black Mom-ness

Source:IAMKIRASADE

8. We’re Still Trying To Figure This Out

Source:stevozone4_

9. We Can Smell This Tweet

Source:bayoubabineaux

10. Accurate

Source:IMNOTKASZMYR

11. That’s Wild

Source:thisiskashmir

12. Ha!

Source:Beebz05

13. Every Single Time

Source:_ananamous

14. Thanks Whitney

Source:KensBestLyfe

15. Always

Source:_raviee

16. Microwave Math

Source:KNGSHxT

17. Yikes

Source:Taereal3x

18. Strange How That Happens

Source:ITSDJFLOW

19. It’s Getting Personal

Source:aspenkatana

20. Points Were Made

Source:solodeauxleaux

21. That Height Gets ‘Em Every Time

Source:RaeWitte

22. Out of Pocket

Source:gldnraes

23. Wipe Me Down

Source:dankhill313
