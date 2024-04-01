Listen Live
Former NFL Player Vontae Davis Found Dead At Age 35

Published on April 1, 2024

NFL: AUG 13 Preseason - Lions at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35.

A death investigation is underway.

According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother. Vontae was former Commanders player, Vernon Davis younger brother.

Police said that a male was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved.

Davis played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018.

  • Miami Dolphins (2009-2011)
  • Indianapolis Colts (2012-2017)
  • Buffalo Bills (2018)

Davis played his college football career for the Fighting Illini and had 139 solo tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.

He was a selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.The two-time Pro Bowler had 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and two sacks over his career.
He abruptly retired in the middle of a Bills game in 2018.2014 was Vontae Davis’ best season:

Check out below a few tweets sent out from Coaches and Teammates.

The post Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Former NFL Player Vontae Davis Found Dead At Age 35  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

