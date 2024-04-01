Former NFL Player Vontae Davis Found Dead At Age 35

Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35.
A death investigation is underway.
According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother. Vontae was former Commanders player, Vernon Davis younger brother.
Police said that a male was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved.
Davis played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018.
- Miami Dolphins (2009-2011)
- Indianapolis Colts (2012-2017)
- Buffalo Bills (2018)
Davis played his college football career for the Fighting Illini and had 139 solo tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.
Check out below a few tweets sent out from Coaches and Teammates.
