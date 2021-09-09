HomeThe DMV

Wash Mystics Players Share Their Favorite Spots In DC

Posted 5 hours ago

2019 WNBA Finals - Game Five

New to the Washington Mystics and DC, Alysha Clark had the pleasure of exploring our city with the help of her teammates.

Alysha Clark, is 9 year veteran in the WNBA and 2x WNBA Champion. She played for the Seattle Storm since 2012 before coming to the District in 2021. So with a new city comes new adventures! Checkout Washington Mystics players; Leilani Mitchell, Elena Delle Donne, Myisha Hines-Allen, Ariel Atkins, and Natasha Cloud’s favorite spots for her to check out while discovering DC. Let us know which is your favorite too…

 

1. DuPont Circle

2. Union Market

3. The Wharf

4. Anacostia

5. Congress Heights

