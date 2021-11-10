Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer Bas

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is Bas!

Always balancing his bravado with a relatable sense of humility, Dreamville’s first signee, Bas, continues to solidify himself as one of the most respected and authentic artists in the world. Sudanese, Bas (Abbas Hamad) was born in Paris and raised in Queens, New York. His story, one that explores the many effects of the African diaspora, captures the quintessential come–up story and the importance of consistency. Learn more about him by listening to some of his music below…