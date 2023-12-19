Kang Draft: Who We Could See Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang the Conqueror

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed for the foreseeable future once actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment (Majors was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree).

Majors was tabbed to be “Kang the Conqueror,” a major player in the MCU but Marvel Studios dropped the actor from its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His appearances in the Disney Plus series “Loki” and the 2023 film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed us a bit of what we could expect but the question is now will Marvel recast the character or pivot to a new major villain for the franchise.

There are several actors whose name has been connected to the role since Majors’ troubles surfaced. Among them, “Snowfall” Actor Damson Idris has come up in many fan conversations and after some of his scene-stealing performances in the FX series, we can see it but who are others who could take on the mantle of Marvel’s big bad guys like Thanos?

Check out the list below of actors who could become the new Kang or possible pivots that can bring us an old villain who will eventually appear in the MCU.

