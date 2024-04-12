Listen Live
Like Mike: Tom Brady’s Not Completely Opposed To An NFL Return, Social Media Reacts

Published on April 12, 2024

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Tom Brady may have entered his Michael Jordan era.

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is not entirely done with the NFL and may return from his second retirement.

His future was previously uncertain, but it appears he may be ready to suit up and return to the turf.

The 46-year-old recently appeared on Vic Blends’ Deep Cut podcast when asked about a possible return to the NFL and how he’d react if a team called him after their QB1 suffered a season-ending injury.

Vic Blends goes even further into the hypotheticals when he asks if the San Francisco 49ers need a quarterback for a playoff run and even talks about the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

The hesitation comes from Brady’s attempt to own a piece of an NFL team. A May 2023 report suggests that Brady’s next NFL move is to buy into a team.

Brady reached an agreement with Raider owner Mark Davis to join the team’s ownership group. While Vegas brass has agreed to Brady owning a piece of the team, the NFL has yet to fully approve the deal.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was even asked about Brady’s possible ownership at the annual NFL meeting back in March and said it was ongoing.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a delay,” Goodell said. “We go through a very thorough process. … We’re just going through our process. We’ve been in touch with their side. I think it’s been making progress.”

Ownership or not, see how social media is reacting to Brady’s potential return to the league below.

