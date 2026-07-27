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Winnie Harlow's Hottest Instagram Pictures

CASSIUS Gems: Model Winnie Harlow’s Hottest Instagram Pictures

Published on July 27, 2026
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"La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Happy Birthday to the queen Winnie Harlow.

The Jamaican beauty hails from Mississauga, Canada, and was first discovered by OG model Tyra Banks during the 21st season of America’s Next Top Model. Becoming a model was a stark contrast from how she was treated as a child because she has a skin condition called vitiligo which causes some parts of her skin to be completely white and pale. It all started when Banks found her on Instagram.

While Harlow had mixed feelings about the show’s effect on her career, she’s forever appreciative of the experience and chance to shine.

“It has nothing to do with being ungrateful, and more over [sic] nothing to do with ‘shade’ to Tyra,” Harlow explained in a comment to a fan. “She was the first person of higher status to make me feel like I could be a model and not only am I grateful for that, it’s something I’ll never forget.”

From there, her career skyrocketed, and she’s since scored major spreads in Vogue, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Dazed, Complex, a member of Victoria Secret’s 2018 Fashion Show, and has worked with brands like Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski, Nike, and Puma.

Speaking of Puma, she’s also romantically linked to one of the athletic brand’s pillar athletes, Los Angeles Laker and MNA CHamp Kyle Kuzma. The two made it Instagram official last summer, and she even visited him in the NBA Bubble.

In honor of Winnie’s birthday, we gathered some of the super model’s hottest Instagram photos:

1. Bling Bling

2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ2hHLdyBeK

3. Make it shine.

4. Cleaning up

5. Au Naturale

6. Princess vibes

7. Yacht Life

8. Trophy Wife

9. Scary Sight

10.

11.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDHHicUFjol

12. cover girl

http://instagram.com/p/Crdr1wJrmaJ

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

CASSIUS Gems: Model Winnie Harlow’s Hottest Instagram Pictures was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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