These 8 Women Can Wear The Hell Out Of A Suit And Here’s The Proof

A woman’s power to revolutionize whatever she touches is exemplified the second you witness a gorgeous lady in a suit. A man might give a pair of slacks and a matching blazer some swag, but there is an undeniable allure that illuminates the second a woman throws on a pair of trousers, a crisp blouse, and a matching sports jacket. Once they add the finishing touch to their ensembles, like cufflinks and pocket squares, their superpowers begin to activate, capturing the eyes of all women (and men) – gay, straight, or questioning.

Suits highlight power and dominance. In business, people wear a well-tailored 3-piece right before closing multi-million dollar deals. The uniformed look boasts a level of confidence that causes others to take you seriously. Outside of the office, the structured look becomes a sexy way to show off personal style. Whether you’re headed to a black tie event or going to brunch, rocking a suit garners attention from every angle.

Women in menswear in nothing new. We’ve watch Teyana Taylor and Jonica Booth blur the lines of femininity and masculinity in oversized pants and chest-bearing tops. Androgyny has become an intriguing form of self expression that proves sexiness is less about skin, and more about attitude.

Now, I’ll be honest, I’ve made it my mission to spotlight women in suits because I’m a lesbian who knows what she likes. I don’t care if you’re rocking a suit with heels or a fresh pair of sneakers, as long as you know how to put that sh*t on! Plus, I enjoy watching straight women question themselves after seeing a group of ladies slay a bright-colored suit with nothing but coconut oil on their chest. So, without further ado, here’s a listen of 8 women who wear the hell out of a suit.

