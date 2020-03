10 Stylish Black Women Rocking Their Air Maxes For #AirMaxDay2020

Once upon a time, back in 1987, Nike debuted the Air Max 1. 33 years later, we have wide varieties of Air Maxes from the 270s to the SE 90s and the newly released Air Max Verona. Today, as a gift to all women who love a good, comfortable sneaker, Nike has released the latest Nike Air Max 2090s. As a proud sneakerhead myself, I couldn’t let the day go by without paying homage to Air Max Day! Every year on March 26th, Nike honors the release of its first iconic air technology with a side-visibility window.Today, Hello Beautiful is doing the same. Check out these dope Black women rocking Air Maxes and show us yours by tagging #AirMaxDay2020 and @HelloBeautiful on Instagram.

5. @SignedShonda View this post on Instagram | Happy #AirMaxDay2020 • • • 📸: @keelinshaughnessy A post shared by D'Shonda ✨ (@signedshonda) on Mar 26, 2020 at 9:51am PDT Our very own writer D’Shonda Brown flexes in her Air Max 720s with a hint of vintage with her throwback Warner Bros. varsity jacket and 90s style braided bob.

6. @TheGloGoddess View this post on Instagram 🤟🏽OUSTON. Wassgood 🤩 A post shared by RAVEN B. (@theglogoddess) on Jul 19, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT Graphic Designer and Social Media Editor Raven Baker gives us epic girl-on-the-go vibes with her water bottle, backpack and Air Max 97’s in silver.

7. @TheBrittanyB_ View this post on Instagram Air Max and Big Ass Hair are my favorites. #airmaxday A post shared by Extroverted Introvert (@thebrittanyb_) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:05am PDT Way to dress it up, Brittany! The extroverted introvert herself takes style to the next level in her cozy Air Max 95s with this beautiful silver co-ord. I got my next brunch fit inspo!