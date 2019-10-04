LeBron James’ Little Girl Zhuri Is Our Next Big Beauty Influencer!

Zhuri James, daughter of LeBron and Savannah James, is the newest celebrity kid to make a splash on Instagram.

The hilarious 4-year-old is not only living her best life but showing off her skills, which recently include giving out makeup tutorials. Here she is showing us how to apply lipgloss, warning folks about using too much.

Adorable!

Here she is rocking the Fenty Glassbomb:

We just adore this little girl! Here is the pint-sized cutie living her best little life on the ‘Gram:

