Listen Live
kysdc Staff

Vybz Fridays with Ricky Platinum

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors

The Vybz Gad Ricky Platinum is live every Friday from 10pm to 12am on WKYS 93.9!

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close