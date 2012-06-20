Joseline (Love & Hip Hop ATL) Leaks Nude Pic To Prove She’s All Woman

Ever since the first episode of Love & Hip Hop ATL aired, Joseline Hernandez, has been getting the blues. From folks calling her a drag version of Rihanna to her simply being a man. She spent most of the time on Twitter yesterday defending herself.

“B****es I’m 100% women. F**k tall eat my p***y.”

“I will no longer entertain the foolishness it’s been real & fun @ the same time I hope a few of you’ll received the 30 second of fame tweets,”

With those tweets, was a picture to help prove that she is all woman.

