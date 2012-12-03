Mike Tyson Says He Caught Robin Givens Cheating on Him With Brad Pitt

Can you hear Mike Tyson saying this? I’m weak right now. He reveals some secrets about his divorce and what led to it.

Via RadarOnline:

Speaking on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger show on Yahoo! Sports, Tyson told the interviewer about a surprise encounter he had with Pitt while he was in the process of splitting from Head of the Class star Givens in the late ’80s.

“I was doing a divorce but I—we—every day, before I would go to my lawyer’s office to say she’s a pig and stealing, I would go to…her house to have sex with her. This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. And I guess Brad got there earlier than I did.”

The heavyweight champ’s reaction? “I was mad as hell. I was going to…you should have saw his face when he saw me,” Tyson told Bensinger.

In the explosive video interview, the always-candid Tyson also told Bensinger that he was high on cocaine while playing a role in the smash hit movie The Hangover, released in 2009.

“I was a mess,” he admitted. “I was overweight. I was a pig, high on cocaine.” But the athlete said the cast helped him through the rough patch. “They had to know I was messed up. I couldn’t talk. I had the cocaine talk…So those guys are just beautiful people. They had my back, and I appreciate that and stuff, then they asked me to come back” in The Hangover 2.