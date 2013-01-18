Horoscopes for January 20th – January 26th

This has been a busy month for our Leo President Barack Obama. Meanwhile, First Lady Michelle Obama has been able to enjoy a rather lighthearted month, leading up to her birthday celebration this past Thursday (she’s a Capricorn). Soon, the energy will shift again as the Sun moves into the sign of Aquarius, and just in time for the Inauguration. This is actually quite fitting; Aquarius is a sign concerned with humanitarian causes and societal change, and there’s no doubt that the 2nd Inauguration of President Obama is sure to arouse feelings of collective enlightenment. As we enter the season of the Water Bearer, we should reflect on how far we’ve come in doing our part for the greater good, and how much more we can do together through innovation and perseverance. “The hope of a secure and livable world lies with disciplined nonconformists who are dedicated to justice, peace and brotherhood.” These words embody the Aquarius spirit and were spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King was also a Capricorn, and had Mercury, the planet of communication, in the sign of Aquarius.

Check your horoscopes below for the week ahead, and be sure to read for your Ascendant sign as well.

On the day you were born, all of the planets were positioned in the signs of the Zodiac – not just the Sun. To find out more about your full astrological make up, email Tracey for a personal Astrology reading at tracey@randomnessofrudy.com.

Aries: Reach out and network Aries. If you want your dreams to come true, you'll need to step outside of the proverbial box and seek guidance from others. The Ram is known to go it alone, full of self determination that's admirable. But what you are trying to achieve requires a herculean effort; you'd be wise to ask for counsel and support from those willing to give a helping hand whether you like it or not. Sometimes it can be worthwhile to join forces. This is one of those times.

Taurus: Career matters are on the forefront of your mind, and soon you may find that there's no time for much else. If you're looking for a new job or juggling several deadlines, you've got enough cosmic support to help you along. Of all the signs, Taurus is the most hard at work. Your dedication is about to pay off, and you'll be in a great position to reap the rewards. Remember, though, that all work and no play make a dull Bull. Be sure to schedule in some play time throughout the week.

Gemini: For so long, you've been plugging away at different tasks, handling your responsibilities and showing up for social events. You've been so preoccupied with doing what's expected, that you've lost sight of the end goal you're working towards, and feeling a little disenchanted. Well this week, you are being encouraged NOT to throw in the towel. The big picture is becoming visible again, bringing you that second wind to continue the dream. Inspiration returns with a vengeance.

Cancer: What you share with others is your top priority, Cancer. Whether it's your physical space, car rental, business or intimate relationship, how you handle your affairs with partners of all kinds will be highlighted over the coming week and month. If you are looking to merge or take out new loans for a project or investment, now would be the time to do so. Just make sure you do thorough research. Good judgment on your part will make any new joint venture worthwhile in the long run.

Leo: With the Sun in your opposite sign Leo, this month is all about significant others. This could be interpreted as business partners or close roommates, but the emphasis is on those important one-on-one relationships. If you're coupled up, now is the time to express your commitment or go your separate ways. If single, you will want to be out and about, prepared to meet Mr. or Mrs. Right. Whatever happens, you'd be wise to use this time to pinpoint the kind of relationship you want.

Virgo: Virgo is always concerned with physical health and general well being. As an Earth sign, purity in every sense of the word is important to you – from your diet and nutrition, to physical fitness to mental clarity. This month, you will have the energy to devote to all of these things for the sake of streamlining your daily routines. While most signs would not be too thrilled with this horoscope, you welcome the news and couldn't be more pleased! Go ahead Virgo, organize at will!

Libra: Libras everywhere have been coming out of a slight rough patch for quite some time. While you've been able to keep up with appearances, beneath the surface, all has not been so well for you personally. Very soon, you will begin to breathe a real sigh of relief. Inspiration will return, pushing you to do something brave and creative for the sake of uninhibited self expression. Romance may be in the works, too. All in all, this should be one of the best weeks you've seen in a long time!

Scorpio: Home and family are in the framework now, Scorpio. While I am referring to your relatives and physical space, I'm also referencing your sense of emotional comfort and security. You may be questioning all aspects of "home" these days – what that means to you and where your personal sanctuary lies. Give yourself time to work this out, and feel free to lean on the members of your kin that bring you strength and serenity. They will always be there for you, no matter what.

Sagittarius: This is quite frankly a rather light hearted, yet, busy time for you Sagittarius. You may find that there are errands to run, things to do and people to see. Staying active is something you're used to, so I'm sure you won't mind the hustle and bustle. You may even be able to take a short trip out of town, which would bring fresh motivation to accomplish a great deal more. As a fire sign, your energy is constant – you get it honestly. Just try not to overdo it, and practice saying "NO."

Capricorn: We may be moving into the month of Aquarius, but there are a number of planets STILL transiting Capricorn. You're feeling rejuvenated thanks to all the activity taking place in your sign, and you're better for it! Now it's time to apply this newfound sense of self, to your sense of worth and self esteem. You are set to become more aware of your value to others, and events this week will bring added certainty, enhancing your innate prowess. You really are on top of the world!

Aquarius: I hope that you followed my advice last week and got some rest, because this week, you are in the spotlight shaking hands and kissing babies! Ok, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration, but you are definitely in demand Aquarius, and this will bring a ton of energy and confidence your way. The Sun is in your sign through February giving you a nice boost, and you'll be feeling high! Enjoy your month; you deserve every minute of excitement that is set to come your way. Happy Birthday!

Pisces: We're entering that time of year when Pisces should be getting plenty of rest as we gear up for your birthday month. 2013 has been pretty busy thus far – all the more reason for you to sneak in a few extra hours of sleep when you can and spend more time nurturing your spiritual self. You will find that the pace of life begins to slow considerably, and be grateful for it. Use this time wisely, then; yours is the last sign of the Zodiac ending the Zodiacal year. Let's end it with a bang!

About Astrologer Tracey Rogers:

Our resident Astrologer Tracey Rogers has been studying Astrology for over a decade. She is well versed in the roles and functions of the celestial bodies that make up our Solar System, as well as those of the Zodiac signs they represent. With extensive knowledge of Western teachings and practices, Tracey believes that Astrology offers invaluable insight into the depths of one’s character and personality, endowing us with an acute self awareness that leads to practical guidance for everyday living. Tracey conducts a variety of workshops every month, with topics such as ‘Create Your Own Horoscope’ and ‘Dating Right for your AstroType.’ She has also been featured as a guest blogger for The Still Point and sasstrlology.com

A true café astrologer, Tracey is available for personal readings, and is flexible with public meeting locations. She also holds regular practice hours every Saturday at Manifest Joy in Takoma Park, MD. To book a reading in Takoma Park, send an inquiry to tracey@manifest-joy.com. For more information, visit Tracey’s official website at www.randomnessofrudy.com.

