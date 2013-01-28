Russ Parr’s ‘The Undershepherd’ To Be Featured In New Voices In Black Cinema

The 3rd Annual New Voices in Black Cinema is set to premiere 10 new films including Russ Parr’s The Undershepherd starring Isaiah Washington Feb. 15 through Feb. 18 in New York. The premiere films reflect views and themes from African diasporan communities in Brooklyn, NY.

“This is an exciting third year for us, we have more New York premieres than ever before, a fantastic mix of standout local talent as well as directors from Senegal, Italy, Canada, and filmmakers who have been burning up the festival circuit,” says Curtis Caesar John, New Voices in Black Cinema Festival Director and head of film programming for ActNow Foundation.

Russ Parr’s The Undershepherd will premiere Feb.17 at 9:45 p.m. The film is about a provocative portrait of a minister, played by Isaiah Washington, who transforms into a ruthless businessman.

Among others to premiere in the festival are Alain Gomis’s Aujord’huim, Alfons Adetuyi’s High Chicago, Neil Drumming’s Big Words, Chinoye Chukwu’s aklaskaLand, Joshua Sanchez’s Four, Andy Mundy-Castle’s The Fade, Oliver Hardt’s The United States of Hoodo, and Jason Orr’s Funk Jazz Kafe’: Diary of a Decade.

Check out the full schedule:

Fri, Feb 15

1:30pm: 18 Ius Soli + Beale St. Blues

4pm: The Fade

7pm: Big Words

9:45pm: The Kill Hole

Sat, Feb 16

12pm: The United States of Hoodoo

3pm: High Chicago

6pm: Aujourd’hui (Tey)

9:15pm: FunkJazz Kafé: Diary of a Decade

Sun, Feb 17

1pm: The Central Park Five

4pm: alaskaLand

7pm: Four

9:45pm: The Undershepherd

Mon, Feb 18

1pm: Stones in the Sun

4pm: Unbreakable: Shorts Program

7pm: Gimme the Loot

9:45pm: No Homo

Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information visit BAM.org

