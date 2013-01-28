The 3rd Annual New Voices in Black Cinema is set to premiere 10 new films including Russ Parr’s The Undershepherd starring Isaiah Washington Feb. 15 through Feb. 18 in New York. The premiere films reflect views and themes from African diasporan communities in Brooklyn, NY.
Get The Latest From Hot Off The Wire In Your Inbox!
“This is an exciting third year for us, we have more New York premieres than ever before, a fantastic mix of standout local talent as well as directors from Senegal, Italy, Canada, and filmmakers who have been burning up the festival circuit,” says Curtis Caesar John, New Voices in Black Cinema Festival Director and head of film programming for ActNow Foundation.
Russ Parr’s The Undershepherd will premiere Feb.17 at 9:45 p.m. The film is about a provocative portrait of a minister, played by Isaiah Washington, who transforms into a ruthless businessman.
Among others to premiere in the festival are Alain Gomis’s Aujord’huim, Alfons Adetuyi’s High Chicago, Neil Drumming’s Big Words, Chinoye Chukwu’s aklaskaLand, Joshua Sanchez’s Four, Andy Mundy-Castle’s The Fade, Oliver Hardt’s The United States of Hoodo, and Jason Orr’s Funk Jazz Kafe’: Diary of a Decade.
Check out the full schedule:
Fri, Feb 15
1:30pm: 18 Ius Soli + Beale St. Blues
4pm: The Fade
7pm: Big Words
9:45pm: The Kill Hole
Sat, Feb 16
12pm: The United States of Hoodoo
3pm: High Chicago
6pm: Aujourd’hui (Tey)
9:15pm: FunkJazz Kafé: Diary of a Decade
Sun, Feb 17
1pm: The Central Park Five
4pm: alaskaLand
7pm: Four
9:45pm: The Undershepherd
Mon, Feb 18
1pm: Stones in the Sun
4pm: Unbreakable: Shorts Program
7pm: Gimme the Loot
9:45pm: No Homo
Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information visit BAM.org
Keep Up With Russ Parr … LIKE Him On Facebook!
Russ Parr’s ‘The Undershepherd’ To Be Featured In New Voices In Black Cinema was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com