Fantasia Goes Off Over Jet Magazine Cover

Who needs a publicist when you have Twitter? Fantasia took to social media to air her grievances against Jet Magazine. It seems ‘Tasia is upset that Jet ran a cover photo which was not approved before publication and let the world know:

“This saddens Me!!! It is clear that this picture is 10 Years Old and JET Magazine puts it on the Cover!! After I send them the NEW LOOK AND DIRECTION. . SAD!!! I WANT A PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM JET. Now im not sure if the interview is correct. SEE!! America they and use me as they crash Dummy BUT NO MORE. IF I DONT STAND FOR SOMETHING ILL FALL FOR ANYTHING.”

While some may think Fantasia is being a diva, it’s actual common practice for celebrities to have magazine cover approval. Especially in light of her upcoming album (“The Side Effects Of You”) image is everything to the r&b singer.

Watch this “behind the scenes” clip of Tasia’s new album:

