Trinidad James Rides The All Gold Everything Tsunami To Soca Music? [Exclusive Interview]

Trinidad James rolled through and showed some love to The Home Team. Check out the interview below as Trinidad talks about the industry and the tsunami ride that is “All Gold Everything.” He even hinted on dropping some Soca music, a style of Caribbean music originating in Trinidad and Tobago. Adele is also on his radar of artists he would like to collaborate with.

