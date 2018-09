Kendrick Lamar may be one of the “cool kids” but that doesn’t mean he is following in the steps of the “cool kids”. While most of these rappers (cc: Rick Ross, Wayne, French Montana, Gucci) are rapping about Molly’s, the Compton rapper is ready to send the MDMA drug to it’s grave.

In an interview with Sway, Kendrick speaks out against Molly’s.

Thank you Kendrick!