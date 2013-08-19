How Tiara Thomas Felt About Being Replaced By Rihanna [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tiara Thomas wrote the hit song “Bad,” but Wale dropped her and added Rihanna after she didn’t sign to his record label. In addition to talking about how she felt about being replaced by Rihanna, Tiara Thomas talks about her forthcoming EP “Sallie Mae” and why she isn’t working with Wale anymore in this interview during the Radio One Blitz presented by Frequency.

RELATED: Wale’s Album “The Gifted” Delivers Something Unexpected

RELATED: Beyonce Wants Rihanna To Tone Down Her Image [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Wale Explains The Magic Of Rihanna [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]