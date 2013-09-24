Malik Yoba: We’re Largely Distracted By Social Media And The Cult Of Celebrity

Activism has changed greatly over the years. Nowadays if one wants to bring forth change, it is done through the work of your thumbs. But for actor/activist Malik Yoba, the conventional ways of activism might still be the way to go. “If you look at things that are just part of the social fabric of what we do,” Yoba said, “whereas before people gathered in coffeehouses, they gathered in churches, they gathered in communities to affect change. Now people are gathering in the VIP for bottle service.

Stay connected on 2013 CBCF Coverage, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin this fall on TV One!