Natalie Nunn Releasing Tell All, “Straight Like That”

Former Bad Girls Club reality star, Natalie Nunn-Payne (didn’t know she was married until a few minutes ago) has been busy. You know it’s been a minute since we’ve seen a video of her wildin’ out or a Twitter lashing, maybe that’s because she has been working on a tell-all. Set to be released on November 20th, Nunn has titled the book “Straight Like That”, which will range from topics such as sex tips, celebrity hook ups, empowerment and more. What a combination, right?

Natalie shared the news via Twitter.

Straight Like That will drop on shelves on November 20th. Will you be reading? Natalie has been linked to Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown and a few other athletes in the past so it may be interesting to read while sitting on the toilet. I definitely wouldn’t suggest this for the next reading at your Book Club.

