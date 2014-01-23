Justin Bieber Arrested [VIDEO/MUGSHOT]

Drag racing?
Sources are reporting that Justin Bieber was arrested early this morning after being pulled over for drag racing while apparently “under the influence”.
CNN reports:
Pop star Justin Bieber was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and drag racing Thursday morning, a Miami Beach, Florida, police spokesman said.
Bieber was driving a yellow Lamborghini that police saw drag racing a Ferrari in a residential area of Miami Beach,..
Bieber showed “signs of impairment” and failed a field sobriety test, Hernandez told CNN. He was then taken into custody and booked on a drunken driving charge, he said.
Justin Bieber was released from jail on $2500 bond!
