Justin Bieber Arrested [VIDEO/MUGSHOT]

Sources are reporting that Justin Bieber was arrested early this morning after being pulled over for drag racing while apparently “under the influence”.

CNN reports:

Pop star Justin Bieber was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and drag racing Thursday morning, a Miami Beach, Florida, police spokesman said.

Bieber was driving a yellow Lamborghini that police saw drag racing a Ferrari in a residential area of Miami Beach,..

Bieber showed “signs of impairment” and failed a field sobriety test, Hernandez told CNN. He was then taken into custody and booked on a drunken driving charge, he said.

