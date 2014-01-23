Waka Flocka Flame: ‘Love & Hip Hop’, Brother’s Suicide & Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Only a few days into 2014, Waka Flocka Flame kicked off his ‘Return Of Flocka‘ tour. If you’re a fan of Flocka you’re probably wondering, return? He just wrapped up his tour Steve Aoki! He may not have been in every magazine, on every stage, etc, but the ATL-born rapper has definitely been staying busy!

Waka’s ‘Return’ tour rolled through DC last night and The Howard Theatre opened their doors for the Hip Hop artist to perform. As soon as Flocka hit the stage, he was on 1,000, being the ‘Wild Boy’ that he is! In fact, the only time he was on stage, was for the first 90 seconds when he came out. He performed 95% of his show from the audience, partying with the crowd that came out in the 10 degree weather.

“I’m not a rapper I’m an entertainer, when people come to my show they tell me it feels like a party. Thats what I come to do,” Waka told in his interview with me, prior before him hitting the stage.

In my one-on-one with Waka, he opened about the recent loss of his brother and how he is coping, he confirms that he is apart of the upcoming season of ‘Love & Hip Hop’, his fiance’ and preparing to get married, his love for EDM (and plans to release an album), Flockaveli 2, the most valuable lesson his Momager taught him, business ventures outside of music and cutting ties with Gucci!

Watch my no holds barred interview with Waka Flocka Flame, below! Bow!

Whats the difference between fans in other countries vs fans in the states?

They have more energy. They’re happy! They don’t get to see these artist so they appreciate it. You know in America, they be like ‘oh I seen him. I seen him in the mall.’ Like over there they see you and its like ‘oh sh*t! That’s the guy off the internet.”

Are there songs you ever get tired of performing?

Everything from Flockaveli ..except Bustin’ At Em and Karma. I love them two! But Grove Street Party, Hard In Da Paint…they classics, so I can’t get away from them. I can’t dodge them.

I hear your working on 2 projects this year

I’m working on 2 projects…Flockaveli 2 and an electronic album called Psychotic. Why I say Psychoctics because the music is psycho and the beats are going crazy (does crazy dance)

Where did the interest in doing an EDM come from?

I started doing different venues and I started seeing my crowd change to kids with neon colors and I’m like what the fuck…why that n*gga come to the club like that? Where we come from, everybody want to go to the club fresh but nah, they go in dirty chucks, neon shirt and they’re having the best time of their life. So, I start seeing people booking me in more that spot. Like, they were coming first before my original buyers. So the more and more I start doing it, ‘I’m like damn this is turnt up and you see literally the whole club jumping up and down at one time…you think this stuff is like a religion-cult, and I just fell in love with it. I did it so much-last year I probably did like 140 shows so I’m all in it.

Were you nervous going into that arena of music because-

I ain’t never nervous! One thing about me, I don’t care what nobody say about me. At the end of the day, I’m always gonna be Waka. I’m not tryna be nobody. I’m not a rapper, I’m an entertainer. Big difference. I’m not looking for awards . I’m not looking to be the best lyricist. I just came here to entertain.When somebody come to my show, they tell me it feel like a party.

Did you ever think you would be getting married?

Hell Naw! I’m like, I’m a scumbag. Nobody want me man but it’s like, you don’t know what you want until it walk in your face. You don’t know your taste until you get that smell. You know, that food ain’t good until you smell it. You like damn, I need to try that. I guess it always takes one person to change your opinion and your mind on things and I met my one person.

Is Waka involved with the planning of the wedding?

Hell No. I suck! I’m not even romantic. That’s the only thing my girl complain about. I have no romance! Ya, know bevaise I grew up so hard..like my momma so hard too…All I know how to do is get her flowers .

What was special about your fiance’ to make you say, you’re the one?

If I say one or two things, I’d be a liar! It’s numerous. She’s everything in one body.

What about the rumors of Mona Scott trying to get you on love and hip hop atl?

Yea I’m on it. My fiance’ she on it, so you know I’m backing her up 110%. She like baby you gotta do it, I’m on there…but I’m not doing it by myself.

You not worried? Because you know how they say reality tv can mess things up?

They know not to play with me. I’d go sit behind that metal for mines. But its not even about that. To me, a person can’t do nothing you don’t let them. Like if you said it out your mouth, you meant it. Nobody can make you say nothing. The cameras cant make me say nothing I don’t mean so I’m not worried about it. I don’t play with nobody. I’m a stand up person. I’m super loyal.

How did you find that strength to get back on the road and do music so soon, after the loss of your brother?

After that situation I detoxed for like 7 days. I changed my diet. I became 85% vegan. I just felt like I had to cleanse myself …I been through that before, so to me that’s will power because if I sit there and moap….alot of things could go bad! That boy had a lot of stress on him. It’s a lot of things that go on behind doors that people don’t know about ..like it’s a lot of stress that come with this game. The strong survive. The family is good though. Life goes on! That’s the motto for me, Life goes on! If my eyes ain’t closed and I’m not breathing, I’m not hurting.

Your relationship with Gucci…is it over?

It’s over for him. The only thing Gucci I wear is the clothing line. Like as a friend, its over. For me to risk my life, give my life , give my loyalty, give my friendship—to see somebody treat it like it was some ink on a paper, nahh man. I’m super big on loyalty but me and Gucci separated our differences like a year and a half ago. ..like signed from each other. I just felt like I wasn’t going to be the one to come out. I feel like me and him got two different outlooks. I want to be a successful Forbes list man. I don’t want to be a successful hood n*gga. 3 people in my family graduated. I’m trying to break that chain. I just want to be different. I can’t be strung out on XYZ drugs, I just can’t do it.

