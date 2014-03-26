L&HHA Rumors: Did Lil Scrappy And Erica Dixon Get Back Together? [VIDEO]

So apparently Erica Dixon has been rumored to be toying around with Lil Scrappy again! According to Eben Gregory Erica addressed the rumors in a recent interview!

Check it out below!

Hmmmm….did she actually say NO I am not messing around with Scrap? We don’t know…we sort of think these two may always have unfinished business….just saying!

