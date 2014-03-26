Naomi Campbell Is Not Here For KimYe’s Vogue Cover [VIDEO]

When Anna Wintour decided to finally put Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover of the fashion bible Vogue Magazine, she knew it was going to cause controversy. She didn’t expect for the fallout to be this severe. After releasing the cover, celebrities have come out against the mag’s choice to put the couple on the cover. Sarah Michele Gellar was so upset about the KimYe core that she tweeted that she was canceling her subscription. Sarah Michelle Gellar has some support in Naomi Campbell even if she tries to remain politically correct when she slams it.

Naomi Campbell was a guest on an Australian morning show promoting her reality competition show “The Face” when the hosts asked for her thoughts on the latest Vogue cover. Campbell tried to be politically correct when she said, “I’m a fashion model and I’ve been working for 28 years. And when you get a Vogue cover, it’s a build in your career…. a stepping stone to achieve that.”

When the hosts responded by asking if Campbell felt KimYe didn’t deserve the honor to be on the cover of Vogue. Naomi shot back, “Those are your words — not mine. I’m being politically correct.”

Check the video below and try not to be bowled over the shade.

