Sharpton: National Action Network ‘Not A Fan Club’

In discussing the National Action Network (NAN) and its annual convention, founder, Rev. Al Sharpton, asserts NAN “Isn’t an Al Sharpton fan club.” The prominent civil rights activist discusses the network’s upcoming convention and its underlying mission: service to the people. “This is about different people doing what they do as a network together. That’s why we named it a network.” In this year’s events, President Obama will be the headline speaker to discuss today’s key issues including immigration, education, and healthcare reform.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: