State Of Black America 2014: Have We Made True Progress In The Last 50 Years?

With the release of the National Urban League‘s 38th annual State Of Black America Report, a panel discussion involving key figures of NUL opens up an examination of the finer points of the report’s findings and what steps need to be taken to move the economic needle forward for people of color.

Journalist Jeff Johnson held court as the host of the panel discussions, sitting first with NUL president and CEO Marc H. Morial. Johnson opened the discussion with Morial framing the question of what exactly is the state of Black America and how it is connected with President Lyndon B. Johnson‘s War On Poverty now celebrating its 50th year.

Morial highlighted some of President Johnson’s achievements by way of enacting the War On Poverty, mentioning Job Corps and Head Start among other programs. While Morial acknowledged that the strides have been made, but focused on the fact the Great Recession hindered much of the country’s progress.

Watch Marc Morial discuss the State Of Black America report and other related points below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: