State Of Black America 2014 Panel: How To Address Academic Disparity

With the release of the National Urban League‘s 38th annual State Of Black America Report, a panel discussion involving key figures of NUL opens up an examination of the finer points of the report’s findings and what steps need to be taken to move the economic needle forward for people of color.

Jeff Johnson sat with the NUL’s Chanelle Hardy, Internet Innovation Alliance co-chairman Jamal Simmons, and interim president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic studies, Spencer Overton.

The panel opened with Hardy, who serves as the Senior Vice President for policy and the Executive Director of the NUL’s Washington bureau. Hardy further delved into the findings of the equality index with Johnson inquiring why the report focused on a certain grouping of metropolitan areas. Hardy shared that the newer nuances of the report and the expanded data would be used to determine how economic parity could be made possible in these areas.

Simmons echoed much of Hardy’s points, but raised an interesting point that children of color make up a significantly small portion of students who test for advanced placement classes, while technology jobs continue to grow and expand. Beyond eliminating academic disparity in today’s schools, Simmons also added that the opportunities available should be shared among those who have been shut out previously.

Overton echoed the panelists points, but made the argument that students and those who wish to improve their academic and economic standing have a viable infrastructure in place that will aid in that process.

Watch the panel discuss the nuances of the State Of Black America report and how the data could aid in bringing about economic parity below.

