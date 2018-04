In a recent interview with Philly’s Morning Show, Mila J said her upcoming debut album, MILA (Made in Los Angeles), is something for the ladies and the fellas. When asked about whether or not she’d do a song with her sister Jhene Aiko, she didn’t rule out the idea. She, Shamara and Laiya also talked cooking, boys and breasts. Watch it here:

