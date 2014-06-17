Meagan Good Wants To Sleep With The Same Man For The Rest Of Her Life [Exclusive Interview]

Meagan Good spent a little quality time with Shamara & Laiya from Philly’s Morning Show to promote her new movie Think Like a Man Too, which hit theaters June 20th. During the interview Meagan Good talked about her marriage to preacher and Hollywood Executive DeVon Franklin and how he’s the only man she will ever sleep with for the rest of her life. Check out the interview below…

