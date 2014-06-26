I Don’t: The Idea Of Marriage Scared Meagan Good In The Past

Meagan Good wasn’t always the marrying kind until she met her husband.

To see Meagan now is to know that she is all about that wife life since she tied the knot with DeVon Franklin in 2012. It’s a huge change from how the Think Like A Man Too vixen once viewed the idea of getting married.

“I was really always afraid of marriage; I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ I’m such a free-spirited person,” she told Philly’s Hot 107.9. “The whole idea of submitting just freaked me out.”

That all changed when DeVon came into Meagan’s life, and it made her believe that being a submissive wife wasn’t necessarily the worst thing in the world.

“When I met the right person, where submitting meant something totally different than what I thought it meant–it meant that I was his partner, that I was his backbone, that he actually cares about my opinion and that he actually seeks my advice–it just changed my whole entire perception of [marriage],” she explained.

Meagan couldn’t be more thrilled to have DeVon by her side because not only are they spiritually compatible, they get along really well. For Meagan, their bond as friends makes their marriage even better. It’s part of what lets her know that she’ll be content being completely monogamous with him until death do they part.

“He really is my partner in purpose. He really is like my ride-or-die and I’m his ride-or-die,” “Anyway, I really like him a lot. A lot of people love the person they’re with. I really like him a lot and love him. So yes, I will have sex with him for the rest of our lives.”

