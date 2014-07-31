Common Gives His Thoughts On Nicki Minaj’s Booty Cover [EXCLUSIVE]

Common kicks it in studio with Angie Ange to promote his new album ‘Nobody’s Smiling‘, out now. As Angie points out, one of the singles on the album it brings up a subject close to his heart, his daughter. He explains raising her in a world filled with life’s hardships and the wrong images for youth especially females. And of course, Angie had to ask him his feelings on the Nicki Minaj photo controversy. Watch the video to find out how he really feels about the picture.

