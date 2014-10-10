This Video Of Boris Kodjoe Reading Zane’s ‘Addicted’ Is The Best Thing You’ve Seen All Week [EXCLUSIVE]

If you’re like us, you remember exactly where you were when you first read Zane’s provocative thriller “Addicted.” Instantly, you were hooked because the erotic pages sparked a flame in your stomach that spread to the outer most points of your limbs.
It was that good.
Imagine if you had a really sexy man to read it to you…what about Boris Kodjoe? Sigh. Well, Kodjoe was cast in the novel-turned-film and when he stopped by our offices to promote the risque drama, we had the bright idea of having him read the original book. It got pretty steamy in the studio!
Watch Boris read “Addicted” above and share, share, share!
Catch Boris alongside Sharon Leal in “Addicted” in theaters today!
