Angela Bassett Defends Whitney Houston Biopic

Angela Bassett is standing by her work on Whitney Houston‘s biopic for Lifetime.

Over the last year, Lifetime has definitely been on a kick about sharing the stories of celebrities that have passed on. The network has profiled Elizabeth Taylor, Anna Nicole Smith and Brittany Murphy. However, the most buzzed about projects have been biopics on Aaliyah and Whitney.

Production for Aaliyah‘s biopic is rolling pretty smoothly after a few initial bumps with casting for the film and her family’s vehement opposition. While producers had no problem casting Yaya DaCosta as Whitney, the diva’s family is not happy about the film. Cissy Houston has been vocal in her decision not to support the project, which is being directed by Angela Bassett.

MUST READ: Behind The Scenes Of Lifetime’s Whitney Houston Biopic [VIDEO]

During a chat with Huffington Post Live, Angela stated that she is well equipped to tell Whitney’s story even though they only knew each other while working on “Waiting To Exhale.”

“I did spend a little time [with] her, but to know her intimately, intimately — I mean, who does but the person and the Lord they serve? Who knows a person?” Angela questioned before pointing out how she can identify with Whitney. “But I know a little about being in the spotlight, a little about celebrity and its demands.”

That’s not all they have in common because Angela rattled off a few more shared experiences.

“[I know] a little about trying to find a mate and the support that’s needed in your industry — mine being acting, hers [the] music industry,” said Angela “I know about being a woman, about being a black woman that came up in a little hometown … and yet you are able to become a success because of this God-given gift or talent.”

She stated in conclusion, “I know a little bit about what it might have been like.”

Sounds to us like Angela’s got a grasp on some key elements of Whitney’s experiences, but we’ll have to wait until next year to see if that translates onscreen.

MUST WATCH SUPERCUT: How Many Times Can Toni Mess Up Jabari’s Name On “Girlfriends”?

READ MORE:

Deborah Cox Sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ For Whitney Houston Biopic [POLL]

Angela Bassett Explains Why She Didn’t Cast Bobbi Kristina For Whitney Houston Biopic

Yaya DaCosta Cast As Whitney Houston In Upcoming Lifetime Biopic