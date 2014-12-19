Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Says Quvenzhané Wallis ‘Nailed’ Her Role In ‘Annie’ [EXCLUSIVE]

“The sun will come out tomorrow, bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow…they’ll be sun.”

There are tons of factors that make “Annie” such an American classic. The music, the acting, the struggle…it all just tugs on your heart strings. 37 years ago, the musical made its debut on Broadway. A few years later it was adapted to the 1982 film starring Aileen Quinn and Carol Burnett. And now, some 37 years later, “Beast Of The Southern Wild” actress Quvenzhane Wallis is tackling “Annie” in the modern remake, with Jamie Foxx as her 2014 Daddy Warbucks.

Produced by Jay Z , the ensemble cast consists of: Jamie Foxx (“Will” Stacks), Quvenzhané Wallis (Annie Bennett,), Cameron Diaz (Miss Colleen Hannigan) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje who plays Nash, Will’s loyal driver and faithful friend of Annie.

We caught up with Adewale, who opened up about his character in the film that hit theaters today, and he sang the praises of 11-year-old Quvenzhané, saying she “nailed” it.

Watch Adewale’s interview above then keep scrolling for his insight on the best film of 2014.

Will you be taking your kids to go to see “Annie?”

