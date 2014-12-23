Radio One Raheem Devaughn & Friends Christmas Concert [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Exclusive
Sunday Mornings with Al Sharpton | 12.23.14
Leave a comment

If you missed the Radio One DC Christmas Concert featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Case, Vivian Green, Bobby V, Doug E. Fresh, Kenny Latimore, VaShawn Mitchell, Travis Greene at Howard Theatre check out the photos and video!

Radio One Raheem Devaughn & Friends Christmas Concert [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

23 photos Launch gallery

Radio One Raheem Devaughn & Friends Christmas Concert [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Continue reading Radio One Raheem Devaughn & Friends Christmas Concert [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Radio One Raheem Devaughn & Friends Christmas Concert [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

If you missed the Radio One DC Christmas Concert featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Case, Vivian Green, Bobby V, Doug E. Fresh, Kenny Latimore, VaShawn Mitchell, Travis Greene at Howard Theatre check out the photos and video! [anvplayer video="4280251"]

Bobby V. , Case , Doug E. Fresh , Kenny Latimore , raheem devaughn , Travis Greene. Howard Theatre , Vashawn Mitchell , Vivian Green

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos