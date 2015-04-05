Kylie Jenner Is Being Accused Of Wearing Blackface In Latest Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner‘s latest move has people up in arms.

Yesterday afternoon, the 17-year-old reality TV star posted photos from a new shoot and the photos, one of which has since been deleted, caused an uproar in the world of social media.

Kylie appeared to have much darker skin & captioned the deleted photo: “What I wish I looked like all the time.”

Immediately, people chimed in and were quick to describe the look as “blackface.”

Others disagreed, saying it’s simply just metallic silver makeup.

Kylie took it to Twitter to defend herself and the look she was going for during the shoot. She tweeted:

so just got the time to head on social media lol.. The photographer used a black light & neon lights for those photos. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 5, 2015

Yes, In another world I wish I could have pink hair & blue eyes & covered in sparkles. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 5, 2015

But in this world I’m happy w the way God created me. Happy Easter everybody — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 5, 2015

Thoughts?

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

