National
Home > National

Kylie Jenner Is Being Accused Of Wearing Blackface In Latest Photo Shoot

Staff
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner‘s latest move has people up in arms.

Yesterday afternoon, the 17-year-old reality TV star posted photos from a new shoot and the photos, one of which has since been deleted, caused an uproar in the world of social media.

Kylie appeared to have much darker skin & captioned the deleted photo: “What I wish I looked like all the time.”

Instagram Photo

Immediately, people chimed in and were quick to describe the look as “blackface.”

Instagram Photo

Others disagreed, saying it’s simply just metallic silver makeup.

Kylie took it to Twitter to defend herself and the look she was going for during the shoot. She tweeted:

Thoughts?

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

blackface , controversy , Instagram , kardashian , kylie jenner

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos