Young Dolph Discusses Forgiving His Parents, Street Anthem “Preach,” & The Origin Of His Name

The city of Memphis is an emerging hot box for new talent in hip-hop, and Young Dolph is the city’s shining star.

Most known for his viral street anthem “Preach,” Young Dolph utilized his business savvy and hunger to take over the Memphis rap scene by giving local DJs monetary incentive to play his records. Once the South Memphis Kingpin won over the streets, he systematically took over the club scene – one record at time.

After a long studio session, Young Dolph stopped by GlobalGrind’s offices to discuss his emergence in the rap game, hustling in Memphis, his tough upbringing, and forgiving his parents for their indiscretions. Dolph also explained the origin behind his name, why he didn’t want a cosign from any established rappers, and his plan to expand his movement in 2015.

Watch our exclusive interview with Young Dolph up top.