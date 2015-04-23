Young Dolph Discusses Forgiving His Parents, Street Anthem “Preach,” & The Origin Of His Name

The city of Memphis is an emerging hot box for new talent in hip-hop, and Young Dolph is the city’s shining star.
Most known for his viral street anthem “Preach,” Young Dolph utilized his business savvy and hunger to take over the Memphis rap scene by giving local DJs monetary incentive to play his records. Once the South Memphis Kingpin won over the streets, he systematically took over the club scene – one record at time.
After a long studio session, Young Dolph stopped by GlobalGrind’s offices to discuss his emergence in the rap game, hustling in Memphis, his tough upbringing, and forgiving his parents for their indiscretions. Dolph also explained the origin behind his name, why he didn’t want a cosign from any established rappers, and his plan to expand his movement in 2015.
Rappers Who Changed Their Names (PHOTOS)
1. This guy used to go by the name of Tity Boi.
2. Now, he'd appreciate it if we called him 2 Chainz.
3. N.O.R.E. used to stand for "Niggaz On The Run Eatin.”
4. Today, he prefers "P.A.P.I.," which stands for "Power Always Proves Intelligence.”
5. One of rap's legends used to go by the name of Biggie Smalls.
6. Because of legal issues, he then changed his name to The Notorious B.I.G.
7. The real OG Snoop Doggy Dogg.
8. After numerous name changes, and his recent "reincarnation," he'd prefer to be called Snoop Lion.
9. This rapper originally went under the moniker "Therapist."
10. Now, we know him as J. Cole.
11. Diddy has been through many name changes: Sean "Puffy" Combs, Puff Daddy, and P. Diddy.
12. After several changes, he finally settled down with Diddy.
13. Believe it or not, the "Be" rapper was originally named Common Sense.
14. He dropped the end of the name and simply goes by Common.
15. Brrr. The CEO of Cash Money Records originally named himself Baby.
16. He now famously goes by Birdman.
17. Throwback of Lil Romeo.
18. The obviously matured adult now prefers the name Romeo.
19. Lil Bow Wow, you just don't know.
20. The rapper/TV show host recently reported that after the 2014 BET Awards, he wants to be referred to by his birth name, Shad Moss.
21. He originally went by the name Lil J, then switched to Yung Jeezy.
22. The rapper now goes by Jeezy.
23. We all remember The Game back then...
24. He dropped the first half and goes by Game.
25. This classic rapper is well known as Mos Def.
26. As of 2012, he goes by the name Yasiin Bey.
