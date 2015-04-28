Baltimore Mayor Rawlings-Blake Speaks On Her Response To Riots [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake spoke candidly with The Ko Show about Baltimore‘s response to the riots and how we are to move forward. In a moment of mass confusion, destruction and anger Madame Mayor took responsibility for using language that sounded a bit harsh however should not detract from the issue at hand. See the exclusive interview here:
