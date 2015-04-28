Baltimore Mayor Rawlings-Blake Speaks On Her Response To Riots [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Radio One Exclusives
kysdc Staff | 04.28.15
Leave a comment
Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

Source: Robin Akinwale / Robin Akinwale

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake spoke candidly with The Ko Show about Baltimore‘s response to the riots and how we are to move forward. In a moment of mass confusion, destruction and anger Madame Mayor took responsibility for using language that sounded a bit harsh however should not detract from the issue at hand. See the exclusive interview here:

Ray Lewis Pleads For Peace In Baltimore “Violence Is Not The Answer” [VIDEO]

Baltimore Police Admit Mistakes In Freddie Gray Arrest

Baltimore Tries To Pick Up The Pieces As Protests Continue [Video + Photos]

Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

Freddie Gray’s Funeral Service

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

Source: Robin Akinwale

92Q_webtable_copy92Q_webtable_FB92Q_webtable_Twitter92Q_webtable_Insta

Baltimore , Freddie Gray , Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake , press conference

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos