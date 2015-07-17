Here’s The Tracklist For Chinx’s Posthumous ‘Welcome to JFK’ Album

The untimely passing of Chinx may have left a sour taste in the mouth of NY rap fans, but the Coke Boyz rapper will live on through his upcoming posthumous album.

Aptly titled Welcome to JFK, the Queens-born rapper’s album will release on August 14.

Though Chinx was shot and killed in Queens on May 17, his album’s listening party that was held Thursday night served as a momentous occasion that celebrated the rapper’s career, which spanned 15 years. The album will have features from Jeremih, Stack Bundles, Ty Dolla $ign, and of course Coke Boyz head-honcho French Montana.

Pre-order Welcome to JFK now on iTunes and check out the official tracklist below.

Experimental Far Rock (feat. Stack Bundles) Go Get It The Other Side (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Yay Thug Love (feat. Jeremih) How To Get Rich On Your Body (feat. Meet Sims) Don’t Mind Me (feat. Meet Sims) Pray (feat. Lil Durk) Hey Fool (feat. Nipsey Hussle and Zack) Die Young (feat. Meet Sims, French Montana and Zack)

