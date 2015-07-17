Here’s The Tracklist For Chinx’s Posthumous ‘Welcome to JFK’ Album

The untimely passing of Chinx may have left a sour taste in the mouth of NY rap fans, but the Coke Boyz rapper will live on through his upcoming posthumous album.
Aptly titled Welcome to JFK, the Queens-born rapper’s album will release on August 14.
Though Chinx was shot and killed in Queens on May 17, his album’s listening party that was held Thursday night served as a momentous occasion that celebrated the rapper’s career, which spanned 15 years. The album will have features from Jeremih, Stack Bundles, Ty Dolla $ign, and of course Coke Boyz head-honcho French Montana.
Pre-order Welcome to JFK now on iTunes and check out the official tracklist below.
- Experimental
- Far Rock (feat. Stack Bundles)
- Go Get It
- The Other Side (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
- Yay
- Thug Love (feat. Jeremih)
- How To Get Rich
- On Your Body (feat. Meet Sims)
- Don’t Mind Me (feat. Meet Sims)
- Pray (feat. Lil Durk)
- Hey Fool (feat. Nipsey Hussle and Zack)
- Die Young (feat. Meet Sims, French Montana and Zack)
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
French Montana Premieres ‘Off The Rip’ Video Featuring Chinx & N.O.R.E.
Listen To Chinx’s Posthumous Record, ‘On Your Body’
Hundreds Gather To Lay Rapper Chinx To Rest In Queens