If You’re Reading This, Drake’s Album Went Platinum

Drake is winning at this game of life.

Despite Meek Mill’s failed attempts to take him down a few weeks ago, the Canadian rapper continues to stomp out his competition with good music. We don’t know if he actually wrote the music, but hey, everyone needs a little help now and then, right?

Drake’s February release If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late has officially gone platinum. The surprise album is the only one in 2015 to reach platinum status with more than 1 million copies sold. Taylor Swift is the only other artist to sell a million copies in 2015, but her album 1989 was released in October 2014.

Both Drake and Taylor were involved in high-profile spats with Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj respectively, but it certainly hasn’t stopped them from pushing units. Congrats, Aubrey.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty