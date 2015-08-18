D.R.A.M. Explains How The Lack Of Hispanic Women In VA Inspired “Cha Cha” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Virgina artist D.R.A.M.‘s Cha Cha” easily became one of the hottest tracks of the summer, but EZ Street asked him what actually inspired the fun, feel good track at The Blitz. He told EZ, the lack of Hispanic women in his hometown.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Where I’m from it’s very rare to have a lot of Hispanic women in the area,” D.R.A.M. said. “So when you see one there it’s so rare it makes you want to sing about it.”

Watch the video to see D.R.A.M. talk more about the song people can’t get enough of. Plus, get to know who he really is as EZ Street gets up close and personal in this exclusive interview!

This event was presented by The Frequency | Radio One, and is an annual Urban artist showcase and music industry gathering This year is the fifth anniversary of The Blitz and the launch party for OneX, Radio One’s new custom content studio for brands and their curators.

RELATED: She Speaks: The Most Awesome TED Talks From Women You Should Be Obsessed With

RELATED: Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

RELATED: Do Men Or Women Lie More In Relationships? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Latino Celebs 17 photos Launch gallery SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Latino Celebs 1. Kelis- Puerto Rican & Black 1 of 17 2. Rosario Dawson- Puerto Rican, Black, Cuban & Irish 2 of 17 3. Miguel- Mexican & Black 3 of 17 4. Tatyana Ali- Panamanian & Black 4 of 17 5. Carmelo Anthony- Puerto Rican & Black 5 of 17 6. Mariah Carey- Venezuelan, Black & White 6 of 17 7. Fabolous- Dominican & Black 7 of 17 8. Stacey Dash- Mexican & Black 8 of 17 9. Lloyd Banks- Puerto Rican & Black 9 of 17 10. Laz Alonzo- Afro-Cuban 10 of 17 11. Gina Torres- Afro- Cuban 11 of 17 12. Kid Cudi- Mexican & Black 12 of 17 13. Zoe Saldana- Afro- Dominican 13 of 17 14. Jim Jones- Dominican & Black 14 of 17 15. Gwen Ifill- Panamanian & Black 15 of 17 16. Juelz Santana- Black & Dominican 16 of 17 17. Naya Rivera- Puerto Rican, Black & German 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Latino Celebs SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Latino Celebs