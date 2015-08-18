D.R.A.M. Explains How The Lack Of Hispanic Women In VA Inspired “Cha Cha” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Virgina artist D.R.A.M.‘s Cha Cha” easily became one of the hottest tracks of the summer, but EZ Street asked him what actually inspired the fun, feel good track at The Blitz. He told EZ, the lack of Hispanic women in his hometown.
“Where I’m from it’s very rare to have a lot of Hispanic women in the area,” D.R.A.M. said. “So when you see one there it’s so rare it makes you want to sing about it.”
Watch the video to see D.R.A.M. talk more about the song people can’t get enough of. Plus, get to know who he really is as EZ Street gets up close and personal in this exclusive interview!
This event was presented by The Frequency | Radio One, and is an annual Urban artist showcase and music industry gathering This year is the fifth anniversary of The Blitz and the launch party for OneX, Radio One’s new custom content studio for brands and their curators.
