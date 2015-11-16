Frank Ocean Goes Off On Donald Trump For Insensitive Comments About The Paris Terrorist Attacks

Isn’t it interesting that the tragedy in Paris took place in one of the toughest gun control countries in the world? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While we wait for new music from Frank Ocean the singer, we recently heard from Frank Ocean the activist. Following the horrific tragedy in Paris, France, Donald Trump wasted no time tweeting an insensitive reaction.

“Isn’t it interesting that the tragedy in Paris took place in one of the toughest gun control countries in the world?”

Frank Ocean posted a passionate response on his Tumblr page: “On the real though Donald Trump. How is it ‘interesting’ that these shootings happened in a country that’s tough on guns? Tell us Don?”

He also added, “Because it sounds like that vacuous observation was about giving your NRA-loving constituency a handjob and spinning a tragedy for political gain and I’m thinking maybe using a situation where dozens of innocents have just been murdered in the streets isn’t the best time. No?”

Whoa! Frank Ocean for President!

The singer also took a moment to send his condolences to those affected by the terrorist attacks.

“Love to Paris and any individual or family who’s lost loved ones to evil anywhere in this world. Chill w/ the angles.”

