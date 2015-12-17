New Clothing Line Imagines Colleges Named After Famous Black Leaders & Influencers

A new sweatshirt collection depicts a world where “higher education celebrates Black voices and histories.”

Mashable reports, “The School of Thought sweatshirt line features fictional colleges and universities established to honor historic Black influencers often absent from today’s educational environment.”

The School of Thought collection includes garments displaying the names of writer and activist Audre Lorde, journalist Ida B. Wells, abolitionist Harriet Tubman, botanist and inventor George Washington Carver, writer James Baldwin, and activist Marcus Garvey.

Check out the new and inspiring collection here.

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Airbnb Hosts Discriminate Against Guests With “Black” Names, WHUT Up For Grabs…AND MORE

Howard University Boosts Security After Online Threats Targeting Students Surface

Also On 93.9 WKYS: