Here’s What Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Thinks Of Kanye West Asking Him For Money On Twitter

'Ye should have friended Mark on Facebook first.

We’re not sure if people caught the irony behind Kanye West asking Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, for $1 billion on Twitter. Not to mention, in and of itself, it was odd that he asked for money on any public forum at all.

The request came after ‘Ye revealed that he’s up to his neck in debt, emphasis on “he,” as he and Kim have not merged their finances, even after getting married and having two kids together. Call it modern romance.

Back to our point, though. This whole time we’ve been wondering what Mr. Zuckerberg thought of Kanye’s expensive request – and now we know.

The famed billionaire allegedly liked a former Facebook employee’s post, and that said it all. The since-deleted post read:

Dear Kanye West: If you’re going to ask the CEO of Facebook for a billion dollars, maybe don’t do it on Twitter. 

We can definitely see their point. Maybe the ask would’ve been better received had ‘Ye friended Mark on Facebook first.

We live and we learn.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

