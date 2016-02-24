What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Toddlers Recreate Oscars’ “Best Picture” Nominees, & More

What’s better than the Oscars? Toddlers impersonating the nominees.

In a series of photos making rounds on social media, the mothers and daughters running the “Don’t Call Me Oscar” Tumblr account present their version of the “Best Picture” nominees.

Some of the cutest kids we’ve ever seen are pictured in several recreations from movies such as Bridge of Spies, The Grand Budapest Hotel (above), and more.

Click here for more preciousness.

Michael B. Jordan is going from the boxing ring to the boardroom as he’s set to star in the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. The film will be a modern take of the original 1986 film, and its director has not been named. But following up a blockbuster like the 1999 version starring Pierce Brosnan and Renee Russo, the film’s star power will be a major key for Jordan. [EW]

Another one.

Robert De Niro will play boxing legend Roberto Duran’s trainer in the upcoming biopic Hands of Stone, and now we’ve got a release date.

The Weinstein Company set the premiere for August 26th, 2016. Stay tuned.

#Deadline ‘Roots’ To World Premiere At Cannes’ Mip-TV Conference In April: History’s Roots miniseries remake i… https://t.co/S5mJJvOJre — John Caldwell (@vaporware) February 24, 2016

Roots has a mini-series remake on its way and according to the latest reports, the big debut will go down at the Mip-TV conference in Cannes this April.

From Deadline:

History’s Roots miniseries remake will be given a world premiere showcase at the Mip-TV conference in Cannes on April 4. That’s nearly two months before its U.S. debut on May 30, airing over four consecutive nights and simulcast on fellow A+E Networks channels A&E and Lifetime. This repeats the rollout last year of History series Texas Rising, which also debuted on the Riviera ahead of a Memorial Day 2015 domestic launch.

For the culture.

There’s one more Wolverine movie coming our way – thank you, Hugh Jackman – and this one will be more explicit, according to the latest.

From THR:

Insiders say the untitled Wolverine threequel, which James Mangold begins shooting in a month, was always designed as a movie that would receive an R from the ratings board once finished because of the level of violence (and likely language) in the script written by Michael Green.

Sorry, kids.

Speaking of films kids shouldn’t see…

Stephen King‘s It may be the reason a lot of people suffer from an irrational fear of clowns, but guess what? There’s an adaptation in the works.

Vanity Fair reports:

In a new interview with Collider, producer Roy Lee confirmed that the project is a go, with a freshly written script and a 2016 production schedule in the works. “We are very close to turning in the final draft of the script. It’s mainly working on it for budgeting purposes to make it fit within the budget that we have,” said Lee. “It will hopefully be shooting later this year. We just got the California tax credit.”

Bring on the scary clowns.

Game of Thrones‘ sixth season is almost here, and in the meantime, producers continue to find ways of keeping fans at the edge of their seats.

In a new poster, it’s all about Jon Snow, who we thought might’ve died. Mashable does a great job of explaining:

As they say in Westeros, what is dead may never die. But he-who-was-thought-to-be-dead-and-reportedly-is-dead-so-why-is-he-everywhere-maybe-he-isn’t-actually-dead makes a brutal and ambiguous appearance on Game of Thrones’ latest Season 6 poster, once again bringing up the most un-killable question of the past year: Is Jon Snow alive?

In this case, signs point to yes. Snow was seen in the first Season 6 poster sporting blood spatters and at least appearing to stand upright. The new artwork shows the same wounds on his face — now cleaned, but unhealed. It’s worth noting that neither image shows Snow’s eyes, meaning he could return as undead, if he’s not technically alive.

The new season of GOT premieres April 24 on HBO.

SOURCE: Don’t Call Me Oscar, EW, Deadline, Vanity Fair, Mashable | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty, Twitter