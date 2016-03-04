OG Maco “Bright Lights” (NEW MUSIC)

On the heels of releasing a remix of Kanye’s “30 Hours,” Atlanta native OG Maco drops a new cut titled “Bright Lights.”

The Pablo Dylan-produced song is a little bit of rock and roll and a lot of Auto-Tune. “Bright lights, still see shadows in the door, high life, been about it since the start, dirty sprite, feeling like my vision crossed,” croons Maco.

OG Maco’s currently in Europe finishing up his tour. Maco and Pablo will drop their new collaborative project later on this year. Take a listen below.