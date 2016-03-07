QOTD: MAX, Who Are You Listening To?

Have you ever wondered exactly who your favorite music artists vibe to in their spare time? With the help of Zacapa Rum, we were able to get the answer to Global Grind’s burning question of the day: “Who are you listening to?”

We caught up with singer/actor MAX to find out what music he’s playing when he has a little downtime, and his answer might not surprise you too much.

The Hell’s Kitchen Angel singer says he listens to soul music because it’s all about putting your soul out there. The DCD2 Records artist also shared his story about the time he was in the studio with two of music’s greatest: Pharrell and Stevie Wonder. Check out the video above for the whole story.

Don’t forget to check back for more artists answering GG’s QOTD, “Who are you listening to?” sponsored by Zacapa Rum.

